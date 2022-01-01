Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Sudbury
/
Sudbury
/
Crispy Chicken
Sudbury restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Halfway Cafe
193 East Street, Dedham
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Wrap
$14.95
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Honey Mustard or BBQ in a flour tortilla.
More about Halfway Cafe
Farmers Daughter - Sudbury
534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Strips
$9.95
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury
Browse other tasty dishes in Sudbury
Cobb Salad
Garden Salad
Nachos
Salmon
Tacos
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Sudbury to explore
Marlborough
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Framingham
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Natick
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Maynard
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Wayland
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(828 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(187 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(503 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston