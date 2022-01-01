Croissants in Sudbury
Sudbury restaurants that serve croissants
More about New City Microcreamery - Sudbury
New City Microcreamery - Sudbury
534 Boston Post Rd Bldg 2 Ste A, Sudbury
|{P} Chocolate Almond Croissant (GENS)
|$0.00
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury
Farmers Daughter - Sudbury
534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
|Egg Jam Croissant
|$6.95
honey + coconut egg jam. warm croissant
|Croissant-y Cristo
|$17.55
french toast battered croissant. ham. beemster gouda. sunny farm egg. local maple. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette