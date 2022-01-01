Fish and chips in Sudbury

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.6 (2920 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Fish and Chips$9.00
A Kid-sized order of our famous Fish and Chips. Served with a side of Crinkle Fries.
Beer Battered Fish and Chips$19.00
Fresh haddock seasoned and beer battered, then fried to golden perfection. Served with fries and tartar sauce.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Halfway Cafe image

 

Halfway Cafe

193 East Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips$17.95
Fried haddock fillet with hand-cut fries, house slaw and homemade tartar sauce.
More about Halfway Cafe
Franco's Trattoria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Franco's Trattoria

365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.3 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$15.99
More about Franco's Trattoria

