Fish and chips in Sudbury
Sudbury restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
|Kids Fish and Chips
|$9.00
A Kid-sized order of our famous Fish and Chips. Served with a side of Crinkle Fries.
|Beer Battered Fish and Chips
|$19.00
Fresh haddock seasoned and beer battered, then fried to golden perfection. Served with fries and tartar sauce.
More about Halfway Cafe
Halfway Cafe
193 East Street, Dedham
|Fish and Chips
|$17.95
Fried haddock fillet with hand-cut fries, house slaw and homemade tartar sauce.