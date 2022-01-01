Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Sudbury

Sudbury restaurants
Sudbury restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.6 (2920 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Griled chicken, provolone, prosciutto, basil pesto aioli, fresh greens and sauteed peppers. served on a fresh Ciabatta roll.
Grilled Chicken and Beet Salad$15.00
Roasted beets, Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and glazed walnuts. Served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side.
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$7.00
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
2da5a9f9-2528-4dc6-bd2c-d797a5a76c1f image

 

Halfway Cafe

193 East Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
Grilled Chicken, romaine, Parmesan and homemade croutons with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, grilled chicken, jalapenos, bell pepper and onion, served with salsa and sour cream. Topped with Pico de Gallo.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Char-grilled chicken breast, side of honey mustard.
More about Halfway Cafe
Franco's Trattoria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Franco's Trattoria

365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.3 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Grilled Chicken Sub$10.45
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & Italian dressing
Lg Grilled Chicken Sub$11.45
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & Italian dressing
Sm Grilled Chicken Parm Sub$9.95
More about Franco's Trattoria
Bullfinchs image

FRENCH FRIES

Bullfinchs

730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

Avg 4.7 (3831 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Grilled Chicken$15.00
More about Bullfinchs
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Chicken, Grilled$9.00
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

