Grilled chicken in Sudbury
Sudbury restaurants that serve grilled chicken
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Griled chicken, provolone, prosciutto, basil pesto aioli, fresh greens and sauteed peppers. served on a fresh Ciabatta roll.
|Grilled Chicken and Beet Salad
|$15.00
Roasted beets, Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and glazed walnuts. Served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side.
|Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
|$7.00
Halfway Cafe
193 East Street, Dedham
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.95
Grilled Chicken, romaine, Parmesan and homemade croutons with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, grilled chicken, jalapenos, bell pepper and onion, served with salsa and sour cream. Topped with Pico de Gallo.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Char-grilled chicken breast, side of honey mustard.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Franco's Trattoria
365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
|Sm Grilled Chicken Sub
|$10.45
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & Italian dressing
|Lg Grilled Chicken Sub
|$11.45
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & Italian dressing
|Sm Grilled Chicken Parm Sub
|$9.95