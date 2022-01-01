Mac and cheese in Sudbury
Sudbury restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$7.00
|Truffle Mac And Cheese
|$15.00
Cavatappi pasta mixed with a five cheese blend and truffle oil. Topped with panko bread crumbs.
More about Halfway Cafe
Halfway Cafe
193 East Street, Dedham
|Kid's Mac N’ Cheese
|$7.99
|Steak Mac N' Cheese
|$17.95
Trottole pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce with shaved Angus steak topped with Ritz cracker-crumbs.
|Plain Mac N’ Cheese
|$14.95
Trottole pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.