Quesadillas in Sudbury
Sudbury restaurants that serve quesadillas
Halfway Cafe
193 East Street, Dedham
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, grilled chicken, jalapenos, bell pepper and onion, served with salsa and sour cream. Topped with Pico de Gallo.
Sobre Mesa Sudbury
29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Your choice of meat layered with copious amounts of cheddar, jack and cotija cheeses, with cilantro, red onion and smoky mesa spice. Comes with mesa salsa.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.00
Flour tortillas, melted cheese served with choice of rice or french fries.