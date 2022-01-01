Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Sudbury

Sudbury restaurants that serve quesadillas

Halfway Cafe

193 East Street, Dedham

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, grilled chicken, jalapenos, bell pepper and onion, served with salsa and sour cream. Topped with Pico de Gallo.
Sobre Mesa Sudbury

29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury

Quesadilla$12.00
Your choice of meat layered with copious amounts of cheddar, jack and cotija cheeses, with cilantro, red onion and smoky mesa spice. Comes with mesa salsa.
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortillas, melted cheese served with choice of rice or french fries.
