Salmon in Sudbury
Sudbury restaurants that serve salmon
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
|Oven Roasted Salmon
|$20.00
Fresh salmon baked with lemon butter. Served with your choice of two sides.
Sobre Mesa Sudbury
29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury
|Salmon Ceviche with Aji Amarillo and Lemon
|$16.95
Fresh raw salmon bathed in a creamy aji amarillo mojo, diced avocado, jalapeño, cherry tomato, garlic, fresh-squeezed lime and served with crispy taro chips. Please note this dish is served with raw ingredients.
FRENCH FRIES
Bullfinchs
730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
|Salmon
|$32.00
Seared salmon filets served with wild rice, roasted beets, cauliflower, and herb roasted tomato; finished with a green goddess dressing
|Salmon Tacos
|$14.00
Zesty fried salmon nestled in two soft flour tortillas with lime aioli, tomato, shredded lettuce, scallion and cilantro
|Petite Salmon
|$24.00
Seared salmon filet with wild rice, roasted beets, cauliflower, and herb roasted tomato; finished with green goddess dressing