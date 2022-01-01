Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Sudbury

Sudbury restaurants
Sudbury restaurants that serve salmon

Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.6 (2920 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oven Roasted Salmon$20.00
Fresh salmon baked with lemon butter. Served with your choice of two sides.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Item pic

 

Sobre Mesa Sudbury

29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Ceviche with Aji Amarillo and Lemon$16.95
Fresh raw salmon bathed in a creamy aji amarillo mojo, diced avocado, jalapeño, cherry tomato, garlic, fresh-squeezed lime and served with crispy taro chips. Please note this dish is served with raw ingredients.
More about Sobre Mesa Sudbury
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bullfinchs

730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

Avg 4.7 (3831 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$32.00
Seared salmon filets served with wild rice, roasted beets, cauliflower, and herb roasted tomato; finished with a green goddess dressing
Salmon Tacos$14.00
Zesty fried salmon nestled in two soft flour tortillas with lime aioli, tomato, shredded lettuce, scallion and cilantro
Petite Salmon$24.00
Seared salmon filet with wild rice, roasted beets, cauliflower, and herb roasted tomato; finished with green goddess dressing
More about Bullfinchs
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Smear + Bagel$16.95
black garlic + radish cream cheese. smoked salmon rillette. pickled onion. pea greens. toasted bagel. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

