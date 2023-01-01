Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sauteed spinach in Sudbury

Go
Sudbury restaurants
Toast

Sudbury restaurants that serve sauteed spinach

Franco's Trattoria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Franco's Trattoria - Mill Village

365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.3 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Of Sauteed Spinach$4.50
More about Franco's Trattoria - Mill Village
Bullfinchs image

FRENCH FRIES

Bullfinchs

730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

Avg 4.7 (3831 reviews)
Takeout
Sauteed Spinach$5.00
More about Bullfinchs

Browse other tasty dishes in Sudbury

Steak Subs

Crispy Chicken

Lobsters

Fried Pickles

Cake

Cannolis

Turkey Clubs

Chili

Map

More near Sudbury to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

No reviews yet

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston