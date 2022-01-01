Short ribs in Sudbury
Sudbury restaurants that serve short ribs
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Franco's Trattoria
365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
|Beef Pot Roast With Short Rib Ravioli
|$22.00
Pot Roast and Short Rib Ravioli Served with Creamy mushrooms Marsala Sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Bullfinchs
730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
|Petite Short Ribs
|$30.00
Topped with red wine reduction. Served with horseradish/sour cream, and cheddar crashed potatoes, and vegetables
|Short Ribs
|$38.00
Topped with red wine reduction. Served with horseradish/sour cream, and cheddar crashed potatoes, and vegetables