Short ribs in Sudbury

Sudbury restaurants
Sudbury restaurants that serve short ribs

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Franco's Trattoria

365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.3 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast With Short Rib Ravioli$22.00
Pot Roast and Short Rib Ravioli Served with Creamy mushrooms Marsala Sauce
FRENCH FRIES

Bullfinchs

730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

Avg 4.7 (3831 reviews)
Takeout
Petite Short Ribs$30.00
Topped with red wine reduction. Served with horseradish/sour cream, and cheddar crashed potatoes, and vegetables
Short Ribs$38.00
Topped with red wine reduction. Served with horseradish/sour cream, and cheddar crashed potatoes, and vegetables
