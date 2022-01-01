Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Sudbury
/
Sudbury
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Sudbury restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Halfway Cafe
193 East Street, Dedham
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries Side
$3.95
More about Halfway Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Franco's Trattoria
365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
Avg 4.3
(374 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.37
More about Franco's Trattoria
Browse other tasty dishes in Sudbury
Apple Salad
Mac And Cheese
Quesadillas
Caesar Salad
Fried Pickles
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Chili
Hummus
More near Sudbury to explore
Marlborough
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Framingham
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Natick
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Maynard
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Wayland
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston