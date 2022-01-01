Tacos in Sudbury
Sudbury restaurants that serve tacos
Oak Barrel Tavern
528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Baked or Fried Haddock. Served in fresh flour tortillas with seasonal slaw, avocado spread, mango salsa, and drizzled with an avocado/poblano aioli
Halfway Cafe
193 East Street, Dedham
|Taco Wrap
|$12.95
Spicy ground beef, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo and guacamole, wrapped in a flour tortilla with chipotle ranch aioli.
|Fish Tacos
|$15.95
Fried haddock, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, homemade guacamole in warm corn tortillas with lemon-basil aioli.
Sobre Mesa Sudbury
29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury
|Street Cart Chicken Taco Kit
|$19.00
All natural chicken thigh marinated with guajillo chili adobo and grilled over smoldering cherry wood and finished with our red mole, fresh lime and chopped cilantro. Comes with six street size corn tortillas, house salsa and taco garnish.
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$22.00
sweet and tangy fried chicken strips with a lime glaze with flour tortillas and a cabbage-sweet pepper slaw
|Cochinita "Pibil" Taco Kit
|$21.00
Slow roasted marinated pork shoulder spiced with achiote, garlic and citrus, wrapped in banana leaves and cooked overnight in our wood oven. Comes with six street size corn tortillas, shaved cabbage, fresh cilantro, sliced jalapeños and house salsa.
Bullfinchs
730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
|Salmon Tacos
|$14.00
Zesty fried salmon nestled in two soft flour tortillas with lime aioli, tomato, shredded lettuce, scallion and cilantro