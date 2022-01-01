Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Sudbury

Sudbury restaurants
Sudbury restaurants that serve tacos

Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.6 (2920 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
Baked or Fried Haddock. Served in fresh flour tortillas with seasonal slaw, avocado spread, mango salsa, and drizzled with an avocado/poblano aioli
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Halfway Cafe image

 

Halfway Cafe

193 East Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Wrap$12.95
Spicy ground beef, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo and guacamole, wrapped in a flour tortilla with chipotle ranch aioli.
Fish Tacos$15.95
Fried haddock, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, homemade guacamole in warm corn tortillas with lemon-basil aioli.
More about Halfway Cafe
Item pic

 

Sobre Mesa Sudbury

29 Hudson Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Street Cart Chicken Taco Kit$19.00
All natural chicken thigh marinated with guajillo chili adobo and grilled over smoldering cherry wood and finished with our red mole, fresh lime and chopped cilantro. Comes with six street size corn tortillas, house salsa and taco garnish.
Fried Chicken Tacos$22.00
sweet and tangy fried chicken strips with a lime glaze with flour tortillas and a cabbage-sweet pepper slaw
Cochinita "Pibil" Taco Kit$21.00
Slow roasted marinated pork shoulder spiced with achiote, garlic and citrus, wrapped in banana leaves and cooked overnight in our wood oven. Comes with six street size corn tortillas, shaved cabbage, fresh cilantro, sliced jalapeños and house salsa.
More about Sobre Mesa Sudbury
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bullfinchs

730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

Avg 4.7 (3831 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Tacos$14.00
Zesty fried salmon nestled in two soft flour tortillas with lime aioli, tomato, shredded lettuce, scallion and cilantro
More about Bullfinchs
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
My Mille's Tacos$15.95
two grilled flour tortillas or kale wraps. veggie sausage crumble. seasonal vegetables. avocado. braised chickpeas. cilantro. america grains. barbacoa. seasonal salsa
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

