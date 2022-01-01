Go
Toast

Sueño

From The Idea Collective and Executive Chef Jorge Guzman comes Sueño, an elevated Mexican dining experience in Downtown Dayton, Ohio.
Inspired by the traditions, ingredients and flavors of Mexico's burgeoning contemporary culinary scene, Sueño features a communally-centric menu anchored by a scratch masa program and an 8-foot wood fired hearth in the center of its expansive, open kitchen.

607 E 3rd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bottle- CVNE Rioja Tempranillo$23.00
Bottle- Pulenta Chardonnay$23.00
Family Holiday Dinner$185.00
PICKUP ON 12/23 12:30-4:30 ONLY. Feeds 3-4. Includes: little gem salad with buttermilk dressing, goat cheese stuffed piquillo peppers, shrimp cocktail, creamy polenta, braised red cabbage, focaccia from Grist, 3lbs of smoked Berkshire pork with onion gravy, and Mexican spiced chocolate bûche de nöel. No substitutions please.
See full menu

Location

607 E 3rd St

Dayton OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Top of the Market

No reviews yet

Gourmet Market & Delicatessen
Bar & Bistro
Event & Catering Space

Tender Mercy

No reviews yet

We'll be waiting for you...

Corner Kitchen

No reviews yet

Corner Kitchen is a finer diner — making gourmet food.

Blind Bobs

No reviews yet

Great food, craft beer, quality spirits, and independent live music!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston