From The Idea Collective and Executive Chef Jorge Guzman comes Sueño, an elevated Mexican dining experience in Downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Inspired by the traditions, ingredients and flavors of Mexico's burgeoning contemporary culinary scene, Sueño features a communally-centric menu anchored by a scratch masa program and an 8-foot wood fired hearth in the center of its expansive, open kitchen.



607 E 3rd St