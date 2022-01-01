Sueño Modern Mex-Tex
tbd
800 W Arapaho RdRichardson, TX 75080US
Location
800 W Arapaho RdRichardson, TX 75080US
Richardson TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Americano
Neighborhood pizzeria offering Neopolitan inspired pizzas utilizing premium ingredients.
Taqueria & Tamaleria Nuevo Leon - Richardson 75
Come in and enjoy!
Cream & Crepes Cafe
Located in Richardson, Cream & Crepes Café offers a variety of crepes, Belgian waffles, ice cream, rolled ice cream, vegan ice cream, cookie ice cream sandwiches & many more delicious deserts. Plus, grab a cup of coffee or try one of our signature shakes! We are devoted to serving the tastiest crepes and bringing people together - so come see us today!
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd
Come in and enjoy!