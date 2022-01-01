Go
Happi Spatula

Happi Spatula is a Meal Kits and recipe ingredients specialty store in the north county of San Diego. We offer Xpress lunch special during lunch hours!! Catering service is also available. Feel free to contact us by phone, email or text message!!

3225 Business Park Dr.

Popular Items

Lumpia Combo, 6pc, 3 pork 3 chicken$7.99
Pad Thai$13.49
Stir fried flat rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, and green onions. Topped with ground peanuts.
Bulgogi (Stir-fry lean beef) Fresh Roll with Rice Paper (2 rolls)$8.99
Yellow Curry (Lunch Special)$9.99
with coconut milk, potatoes, peas, carrots, and onions.
Massaman Curry (Lunch Special)$9.99
With coconut milk, potatoes, onion, ginger, and peanuts.
Phad See-Ew (Lunch Special)$9.99
Stir fried flat noodle with egg, broccoli, sweet and sour and oyster sauce.
2 Item Combo$11.49
Enjoy 2 Entree item, side of tom yum soup and the choice of 1 egg roll or 2 potstickers.
Pan Fried Pork Bun 2 pc$5.99
2 pieces
Pad Thai (Lunch Special)$9.99
Stir fried flat rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, and green onions. Topped with ground peanuts.
Red Curry$13.49
With coconut milk, green beans bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers, and sweet basil.
Location

3225 Business Park Dr.

Vista CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
