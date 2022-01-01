Happi Spatula
Happi Spatula is a Meal Kits and recipe ingredients specialty store in the north county of San Diego. We offer Xpress lunch special during lunch hours!! Catering service is also available. Feel free to contact us by phone, email or text message!!
3225 Business Park Dr.
Vista CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
