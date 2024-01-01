Suffield Country Club - Tavern 1927 - 341 North Main Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
341 North Main Street, Suffield CT 06078
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Miracle Shakes and More - 130 Elm Street Enfield CT 06082
No Reviews
130 Elm Street Sherwood Manor, CT 06082
View restaurant