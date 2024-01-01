Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Suffield
/
Suffield
/
Coleslaw
Suffield restaurants that serve coleslaw
Three Figs
94 Mountain Rd, Suffield
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$4.00
More about Three Figs
Fire on The Mountain - 82 N Main Street
82 N Main Street, Suffield
No reviews yet
SD Blackberry Apple Coleslaw
$5.00
More about Fire on The Mountain - 82 N Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Suffield
Chicken Tenders
Croissants
Mac And Cheese
Cake
Pastries
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
French Fries
Caesar Salad
More near Suffield to explore
West Springfield
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Granby
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
No reviews yet
Southwick
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
No reviews yet
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(80 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(901 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(323 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston