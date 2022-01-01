Suffield Pizza Family Restaurant
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
69 Reviews
$$
68 Bridge St
Suffield, CT 06078
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location
68 Bridge St, Suffield CT 06078
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Tosca Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Bissell's Meeting House
Come in and enjoy!
Barista Cafe
Full service Coffee Shop & Gelateria with sit in, online ordering and curbside pickup
341 North Main Grille
Come in and enjoy!