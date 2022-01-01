Go
Suffolk Punch

Hungry, thirsty - or just looking to break up the day? We've got you covered. The Suffolk Punch is here for you morning, noon, and night. Craft coffee and teas. Fresh, locally and sustainably sourced foods. Extensive craft beer list - including over 20 beers made on-site, intentional wine list, and specialty cocktails. We've got something for everyone in an atmosphere that's truly special. Come see why we're different.

2911 Griffith St

Popular Items

Charlotte Hot Chicken Tacos$15.00
Flashed Fried Guajillo Chicken Tossed in Our Nashville Hot Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cucumber Wasabi Creama, Corn & Flour Tortillas.
Substitute Seasoned Formed Quinoa Crumbles (V)
Phat Little Piggy Nachos$17.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Bacon, Warm Queso Dip, Ginger Root BBQ Sauce, Kohlrabi Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
TSP Burger$16.00
Irish Oaks Cattle Co. Ground Beef, Caramelized Onion, Stout Soaked Swiss, Arugula, Drunken Pickles, Black Pepper Aioli, Stout Mustard, Brioche Bun
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers, Hand Cut Fries
Asiago Truffle Hand Cut Fries$15.00
Belgium Style Fries, Shaved Asiago Cheese, Black Truffle Infused Olive Oil, Served with Rosemary Garlic Aioli, Organic Ketchup
Snobby Cobby$16.00
Fried Springer Mtn. Farms Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Roasted Corn Salsa, Screened Egg, Avocado, Fried Onion, Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
Location

2911 Griffith St

Charlotte NC

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
