Suffolk restaurants you'll love

Suffolk restaurants
Toast
  • Suffolk

Suffolk's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Must-try Suffolk restaurants

Pourfavor Coffee Shop image

SANDWICHES

Pourfavor Coffee Shop

347 N MAIN ST, SUFFOLK

Avg 4.5 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini$8.00
TBR is our Turkey, Bacon, Ranch panini. Served with potato chips
Non-Traditional Macchiato$4.00
STEAMED OR ICED MILK with a shot of espresso poured on top.
On the picture we are featuring our Caramel Macchiato Hot and Iced
Mocha$4.50
Dark or White Chocolate, whip or no whip...
Decent People Taproom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Decent People Taproom

5140 River Club Dr., Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE$7.00
mixed greens, yellow cheddar, tomato, carrot, cucumber, onion, croutons
BYO BURGER
choice of protein; choice of cheese; lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, brioche bun
12 WINGS$16.25
ranch or blue cheese crema; celery
Gianna's Pizzeria image

 

Gianna's Pizzeria

7386 Harbour Towne Pkwy, Suffolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$12.99
SM Caesar Salad$5.99
Garlic Knots 1/2 dz.$7.99
Harper's Table image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Harper's Table

122 N Main St, Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Local Chicken$45.00
Hickory Smoked Rehoboth Farm Chicken w. Mac ‘n Cheese (we make the noodles, sharp cheddar and gooey, golden brown cheese on top) and broccoli with Suffolk garlic
Pork Belly Biscuit$4.00
apple 'n black pepper preserves
Charcoal Roasted Chicken$50.00
A whole chicken slowly roasted over charcoal in an old school cooker with slowly caramelized hoisin sauce. Served with country ham, broccoli and garlic fried rice and a cool, crunchy salad of Thai basil, radish & carrot
The Mod Olive image

 

The Mod Olive

115 N. Main Street, Suffolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Truffle Kerfuffle ....With A Burger or Chicken$9.95
Grilled with truffle oil and topped with Carmelized onions,
Gruyere cheese and Truffle aioli
Gorgonzola Waffle Fries$7.95
Seasoned waffle fries topped with a Gorgonzola cream sauce, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Bacon and Chives,
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Al Forno Pizzeria Suffolk VA

1523 Holland Rd, Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (870 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
