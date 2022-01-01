Suffolk restaurants you'll love
More about Pourfavor Coffee Shop
SANDWICHES
Pourfavor Coffee Shop
347 N MAIN ST, SUFFOLK
|Popular items
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini
|$8.00
TBR is our Turkey, Bacon, Ranch panini. Served with potato chips
|Non-Traditional Macchiato
|$4.00
STEAMED OR ICED MILK with a shot of espresso poured on top.
On the picture we are featuring our Caramel Macchiato Hot and Iced
|Mocha
|$4.50
Dark or White Chocolate, whip or no whip...
More about Decent People Taproom
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Decent People Taproom
5140 River Club Dr., Suffolk
|Popular items
|HOUSE
|$7.00
mixed greens, yellow cheddar, tomato, carrot, cucumber, onion, croutons
|BYO BURGER
choice of protein; choice of cheese; lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, brioche bun
|12 WINGS
|$16.25
ranch or blue cheese crema; celery
More about Gianna's Pizzeria
Gianna's Pizzeria
7386 Harbour Towne Pkwy, Suffolk
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.99
|SM Caesar Salad
|$5.99
|Garlic Knots 1/2 dz.
|$7.99
More about Harper's Table
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Harper's Table
122 N Main St, Suffolk
|Popular items
|Smoked Local Chicken
|$45.00
Hickory Smoked Rehoboth Farm Chicken w. Mac ‘n Cheese (we make the noodles, sharp cheddar and gooey, golden brown cheese on top) and broccoli with Suffolk garlic
|Pork Belly Biscuit
|$4.00
apple 'n black pepper preserves
|Charcoal Roasted Chicken
|$50.00
A whole chicken slowly roasted over charcoal in an old school cooker with slowly caramelized hoisin sauce. Served with country ham, broccoli and garlic fried rice and a cool, crunchy salad of Thai basil, radish & carrot
More about The Mod Olive
The Mod Olive
115 N. Main Street, Suffolk
|Popular items
|The Truffle Kerfuffle ....With A Burger or Chicken
|$9.95
Grilled with truffle oil and topped with Carmelized onions,
Gruyere cheese and Truffle aioli
|Gorgonzola Waffle Fries
|$7.95
Seasoned waffle fries topped with a Gorgonzola cream sauce, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Bacon and Chives,