Suffolk American restaurants you'll love

Decent People Taproom image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Decent People Taproom

5140 River Club Dr., Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PRETZEL
beer cheese, creamy mustard
PULLED PORK$10.50
pulled pork, BBQ sauce, brioche bun; coleslaw
TOTCHOS$10.00
tater tots, beer cheese, bacon, green onion
More about Decent People Taproom
Harper's Table image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Harper's Table

122 N Main St, Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Local Chicken$45.00
Hickory Smoked Rehoboth Farm Chicken w. Mac ‘n Cheese (we make the noodles, sharp cheddar and gooey, golden brown cheese on top) and broccoli with Suffolk garlic
Pork Belly Biscuit$4.00
apple 'n black pepper preserves
Charcoal Roasted Chicken$50.00
A whole chicken slowly roasted over charcoal in an old school cooker with slowly caramelized hoisin sauce. Served with country ham, broccoli and garlic fried rice and a cool, crunchy salad of Thai basil, radish & carrot
More about Harper's Table
The Mod Olive image

 

The Mod Olive

115 N. Main Street, Suffolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gorgonzola Waffle Fries$7.95
Seasoned waffle fries topped with a Gorgonzola cream sauce, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Bacon and Chives,
The Truffle Kerfuffle ....With A Burger or Chicken$9.95
Grilled with truffle oil and topped with Carmelized onions,
Gruyere cheese and Truffle aioli
More about The Mod Olive

