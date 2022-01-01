Suffolk American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Suffolk
More about Decent People Taproom
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Decent People Taproom
5140 River Club Dr., Suffolk
|Popular items
|PRETZEL
beer cheese, creamy mustard
|PULLED PORK
|$10.50
pulled pork, BBQ sauce, brioche bun; coleslaw
|TOTCHOS
|$10.00
tater tots, beer cheese, bacon, green onion
More about Harper's Table
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Harper's Table
122 N Main St, Suffolk
|Popular items
|Smoked Local Chicken
|$45.00
Hickory Smoked Rehoboth Farm Chicken w. Mac ‘n Cheese (we make the noodles, sharp cheddar and gooey, golden brown cheese on top) and broccoli with Suffolk garlic
|Pork Belly Biscuit
|$4.00
apple 'n black pepper preserves
|Charcoal Roasted Chicken
|$50.00
A whole chicken slowly roasted over charcoal in an old school cooker with slowly caramelized hoisin sauce. Served with country ham, broccoli and garlic fried rice and a cool, crunchy salad of Thai basil, radish & carrot
More about The Mod Olive
The Mod Olive
115 N. Main Street, Suffolk
|Popular items
|Gorgonzola Waffle Fries
|$7.95
Seasoned waffle fries topped with a Gorgonzola cream sauce, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Bacon and Chives,
|The Truffle Kerfuffle ....With A Burger or Chicken
|$9.95
Grilled with truffle oil and topped with Carmelized onions,
Gruyere cheese and Truffle aioli