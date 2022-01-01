Cake in Suffolk

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Suffolk
Suffolk
/
Suffolk
/
Cake
Suffolk restaurants that serve cake
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Decent People Taproom
5140 River Club Dr., Suffolk
Avg 4.4
(869 reviews)
REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CAKE
$8.50
More about Decent People Taproom
Gianna's Pizzeria
7386 Harbour Towne Pkwy, Suffolk
No reviews yet
Tiramisu Cake
$7.99
Add Crab Cake
$10.99
Chocolate Cake
$12.99
More about Gianna's Pizzeria
