Waffles in Suffolk

Pourfavor Coffee Shop

347 N MAIN ST, SUFFOLK

Avg 4.5 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Waffles$8.00
The Mod Olive image

 

The Mod Olive

115 N. Main Street, Suffolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gorgonzola Waffle Fries$7.95
Seasoned waffle fries topped with a Gorgonzola cream sauce, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Bacon and Chives,
