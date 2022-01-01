Go
  • NexDine

NexDine

Email unit294suffolk@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

65 Allerton St

Popular Items

CHIPOTLE TURKEY PEPPERJACK
Carved Turkey Breast with Melted Pepper Jack, Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach, and Chipotle Aioli on Ciabatta
COOKIE
PROMOTIONAL SPECIAL
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$4.99
20oz SODA$1.29
FRUIT$1.00
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Location

65 Allerton St

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
