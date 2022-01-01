Go
Suga & Spice LLC

5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100

Popular Items

Hot Honey Salmon$24.00
S & S Wings$14.00
Oxtail Hawaiian Rolls$18.00
Pulled oxtail meat with mozzarella cheese in a sweet Hawaiian roll
Not Yo Momma Penne Pasta$27.00
Devilish Eggs w/ Jerk Fried Shrimp$13.00
Wings deep fried or grilled tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce
Jerk Crab Fries$15.00
Jerk Chicken Dinner$20.00
Honey Butter Corn Muffins$7.00
Location

5557 Baltimore Avenue ste 100

Hyattsville MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
