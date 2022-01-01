Go
SUGAR BAR

Come to Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar, an eatery established by the couple behind "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" & "Ain't Nothing Like The Real Thing."
Their culinary venture, Sugar Bar showcases the duo's love for great music and Southern accented dining.
The Food:
A little Cajun, a little soul, a little latin, a lot of delicious! Offering delicious meals. prepared with fresh ingredients giving you the warmth of a homemade cooked dish.

Make a memorable experience sipping a cocktail, having dinner, and relaxing, while our friendly staff takes care of you, or order a delivery and enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

254 West 72nd Street

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken$19.00
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
Broiled New Zealand Lamb Chops$30.00
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
Grilled Vegetable Wrap$18.00
Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Pesto Sauce.
Hand Cut French Fries$6.00
French Cut Pork Chop$23.00
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
Golden Fried Calamari$12.00
With Marinara Sauce.
Virgin Sugar Bar Lemonade$6.00
Chicken Wings$12.00
Choice of Deep Fried or Gluten Free, Plain, Buffalo, BBQ, Jerk, Mango Habanero.
Grilled Sirloin Steak$35.00
With Onion Rings.
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
Seafood Salad$20.00
Tilapia, Shrimp, Calamari over
House Salad.
Location

254 West 72nd Street

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
