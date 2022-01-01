Go
Sugar Booger

Sugar Booger provides premium Hawaiian shaved ice year round served with fruit, candies, and other sweets. And if the temperature is below 50°, all Sugar Boogers are 50% off!

Location

116A E Main Street

Jenks OK

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
