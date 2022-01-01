Go
Sugar Fixe image
Dessert & Ice Cream

Sugar Fixe

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

958 West Armitage Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

958 West Armitage Ave, Chicago IL 60614

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Armitage Alehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

elephant + vine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Verve Wine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sugar Fixe

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston