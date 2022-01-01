Sugar Fixé Patisserie
A gourmet French pastry shop in charming Downtown Oak Park,
Sugar Fixé Pâtisserie creates delicious pastries that combine classic European traditions with American styles. All pastries are made from scratch using high quality ingredients.
Stop by to enjoy a latte and croissant while watching the Sugar Fixé team hard at work in the exposed kitchen.
Popular Items
Location
119 N Marion St
Oak Park IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
