Sugar Fixé Patisserie

A gourmet French pastry shop in charming Downtown Oak Park,
Sugar Fixé Pâtisserie creates delicious pastries that combine classic European traditions with American styles. All pastries are made from scratch using high quality ingredients.

Stop by to enjoy a latte and croissant while watching the Sugar Fixé team hard at work in the exposed kitchen.

119 N Marion St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Macaron$2.50
Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.
Red Velvet Cupcake$3.30
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.80
Vanilla Cupcake$3.30
Chocolate Cupcake$3.30
Brownie$3.85
Chef's selection of the day. May contain tree nuts.
Red Apple Cake pop$3.50
Individually bagged and labeled.
Raspberry Macaron$2.50
Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.
Vanilla Macaron$2.50
Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.
Decorated Cookie$3.25
Iced with American buttercream. Design varies by day.
See full menu

Location

Oak Park IL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

