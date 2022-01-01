Go
Sugar Hill Pizzeria image

Sugar Hill Pizzeria

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

434 Reviews

$$

211 N HERRITAGE ST

Kinston, NC 28501

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

211 N HERRITAGE ST, Kinston NC 28501

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

C&F e-gift card

No reviews yet

Chef Vivian Howard's flagship Southern regionally inspired restaurant. Located in the North Carolina Coastal plain, Chef & the Farmer is warm, genuine and authentic dinning experience.

Inside Scoop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mad Hatter

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chef & the Farmer

No reviews yet

Thoughtful, creative food rooted in Eastern North Carolina ingredients and traditions.

Sugar Hill Pizzeria

orange star4.7 • 434 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston