SugarHouse BBQ

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

880 E 2100 S • $$

Popular Items

Smoked Platter$16.50
Full Slab$28.50
MARBLED BRISKET SAND$9.65
WINGS
PULLED PORK SAND$7.75
1/2 Slab$18.75
Family Meal Deal$45.00
1/3 Slab$14.75
Corn Muffin$1.00
FAMILY FRIES$6.25
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Location

880 E 2100 S

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
