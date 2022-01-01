SugarHouse BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
880 E 2100 S • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
880 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tap Room
Come in and enjoy!
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.
Campfire Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Original Pancake House
Thank you for visiting us at the Original Pancake House in Utah! We are a locally owned and operated restaurant. Unlike many franchises, each Original Pancake House is truly unique in its look, feel, and menu selection. What we share in our franchise is a passion for the highest quality ingredients and our generations old recipes. Our restaurant uses no freezers everything is delivered, prepared, and brought to you FRESH! We proudly offer the finest breakfast available anywhere and we hope you enjoy your meal and come back often. Our commitment to you is to create a dining experience that provides the highest quality food possible, consistently great service, and an exceptionally clean and friendly atmosphere.