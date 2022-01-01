Sugar Land restaurants you'll love
Sugar Land's top cuisines
Must-try Sugar Land restaurants
Guru Burgers & Bowls
2268 Texas Dr, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|The Original
|$14.00
sushi rice - spicy salmon - spicy tuna - pokemamba sauce - seaweed salad - cilantro - green onion - avocado - masago - sesame seeds - chili powder - nori strips - tempura flakes
|Sweet Potato Fries
choose regular or large
|Your Way Bowl
|$12.95
choose: base - protein - sauce - toppings - extras and enjoy your creation
SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro Republic
19920 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Combo Over Rice - Regular
|$10.49
|Chicken Over Rice - Small
|$9.49
|Combo Pita Sandwich
|$7.99
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso - Small
|$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
|Tortilla Soup
|$7.95
Our house made Chicken Tortilla Soup with avocado topped with tortilla strips & jack cheese.
|Street Tacos
|$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
The Rouxpour Sugar Land
2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Crab Cakes
|$23.00
Two oven-baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade
|Étouffée
Blonde roux, blend of fresh herbs & spices, with your choice of Gulf shrimp or crawfish tails
|Redfish
|$38.00
Redfish topped with blackened shrimp, baby spinach, mushroom & sun-dried tomato buerre blanc. Served with white rice
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Station
4821 LJ Parkway Suite 80, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|4oz Ranch
|$1.05
|10 Bone-In Wings
|$16.49
|Boneless Wing A-La Carte
|$1.75
King's BBQ Sugar Land
9920 US-90 alt STE D-120, sugar land
|Popular items
|Soft Drinks
|$2.09
|BBQ Baked Potato
|$11.49
|Half Chicken
|$6.75
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
15911 City Walk, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Chicken Carbonara
|$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
|Allison's Parfait
|$10.25
vanilla low fat yogurt, bananas, strawberries, granola, toasted almonds, & a drizzle of honey
|Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe
|$10.95
torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza 101
15215 SW Freeway, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Lg Pan Crust Supreme 101
|$17.00
Pepperoni, onions, bell pepper, Mushroom, olives, red pepper, beef and extra cheese.
|Md Pan Crust Chicken Tikka
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, chedder cheese, and a hint of cilantro.
|Lg Pan Crust Kabab Madness
|$17.00
Beef Kabab meat, onions, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Cilantro.
Grab N Go Tacos
4821 LJ Parkway, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|TexMex Taco
|$3.25
Our Classic Taco with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Sour Cream on a soft flour tortilla
|Personal Nachos
|$9.99
Nacho chips, shredded cheese, chile con queso, your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, fresh onions, jalapenos, refried beans, & topped with guacamole & sour cream.
|California Burrito
|$7.99
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Big Ben Tavern
636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000, Sugarland
|Popular items
|Butter Chicken Masala Quesadilla
|$13.00
Traditional Butter chicken masala, fresh Mozzarella and Cheddar, flour tortilla. Served with Jalapeno cilantro ranch and organic green salad tossed in garlic yogurt.
|Chicken Tikka
|$11.00
Yogurt marinated chicken kabobs, served with a green salad tossed in yogurt
dressing, masala ranch.
|Vegetarian Burger
|$10.50
Half pound of seasoned ground chuck, red onions, swiss, cheddar, or american cheese, organic green leaf, tomato, pickles, on a challah bun, served with fries *VEGETARIAN OPTION AVAILABLE
Howdy Hot Chicken
19922 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|HOT CHICKEN WRAP
|$8.99
Sautéed chicken, howdy slaw, sweet pickles, cheddar cheese & howdy sauce in tortilla.
|HOWDY SAMMIE
|$10.99
Fried chicken breast on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
|HOWDY BASKET
|$8.99
Two chicken tenders served with waffle fries, white bread, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
Thai American Bistro
18721 university blvd #160, sugarland
|Popular items
|Tom Yum
freshly ground chili, mushroom, galangal, onion, tomatoes, lime juice, lemon grass, kefir lime leaf
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, Pad Thai sauce, ,green onion, peanuts
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$5.95
4 Deep fried rice paper, vegetables, vermicelli, sweet and sour sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Breakfast Crepe
|$9.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
|Moroccan Sausage Crepe
|$9.95
Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce
|Sugar Waffle
|$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Wolfies Restaurant and Sports Bar - Sugar Land
2329 highway 6, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Crawfish TOGO
|$6.99
|Fish & Chips
|$8.99
Vino & Vinyl LLC
15977 City Walk, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Beef Empanadas
|$14.00
3 house made beef empanadas, served with cilantro aioli. (n)
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Veritas
6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$26.00
|Filet Mignon
|$48.00
|Wedge
|$12.00
High Tower Cafe #2 Sugarland
14141 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Hightower Original
|$4.49
Eggs, Refried Beans, Cheese, Potatoes
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
|BLT-A
|$8.49
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Ailoi, Sourdough Bread
Crypto Burger
11910 South Texas hwy 6, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Spicy Metaverse Monster Fries
|$11.00
Spicer version of our original Monster Fries! Topped with grilled jalapeños, gyro meat, FOMO sauce, hot sauce and dusted with cayenne pepper
|Bunqua Burger
|$10.00
Homemade beef patty topped with grilled jalapeños, fried onions, pepper jack cheese, cayenne pepper hot sauce, and our FOMO sauce
Ashar's Kitchen - Sugarland
11920 S Texas 6, Sugar Land
Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
7507 Stilwell Lane, Sugarland
Be Planted - Test Kitchen
2322 Haven Manor Ct, Sugar Land
BurgerIM Burger Bar - Sugarland
16535 Southwest Freeway, Suite 460, Sugar Land
Becks Prime - Sugar Land
1822 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Sugar Land
13513 University Blvd #200, Sugar Land
Mahesh's Kitchen
16019 City Walk, Sugar Land
Filli Cafe
11920 S Texas 6 STE 600, Sugar Land
Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant
11941 South Highway 6, Sugar Land