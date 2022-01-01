Sugar Land restaurants you'll love

Sugar Land restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sugar Land

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Gastropubs
Guru Burgers & Bowls image

 

Guru Burgers & Bowls

2268 Texas Dr, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Original$14.00
sushi rice - spicy salmon - spicy tuna - pokemamba sauce - seaweed salad - cilantro - green onion - avocado - masago - sesame seeds - chili powder - nori strips - tempura flakes
Sweet Potato Fries
choose regular or large
Your Way Bowl$12.95
choose: base - protein - sauce - toppings - extras and enjoy your creation
More about Guru Burgers & Bowls
Gyro Republic image

SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro Republic

19920 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (1284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Combo Over Rice - Regular$10.49
Chicken Over Rice - Small$9.49
Combo Pita Sandwich$7.99
More about Gyro Republic
Los Tios image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
Tortilla Soup$7.95
Our house made Chicken Tortilla Soup with avocado topped with tortilla strips & jack cheese.
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
The Rouxpour Sugar Land image

 

The Rouxpour Sugar Land

2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cakes$23.00
Two oven-baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade
Étouffée
Blonde roux, blend of fresh herbs & spices, with your choice of Gulf shrimp or crawfish tails
Redfish$38.00
Redfish topped with blackened shrimp, baby spinach, mushroom & sun-dried tomato buerre blanc. Served with white rice
More about The Rouxpour Sugar Land
Wing Station image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Station

4821 LJ Parkway Suite 80, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4oz Ranch$1.05
10 Bone-In Wings$16.49
Boneless Wing A-La Carte$1.75
More about Wing Station
King's BBQ Sugar Land image

 

King's BBQ Sugar Land

9920 US-90 alt STE D-120, sugar land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Soft Drinks$2.09
BBQ Baked Potato$11.49
Half Chicken$6.75
More about King's BBQ Sugar Land
Sweet Paris image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

15911 City Walk, Sugar Land

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Allison's Parfait$10.25
vanilla low fat yogurt, bananas, strawberries, granola, toasted almonds, & a drizzle of honey
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe$10.95
torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon
More about Sweet Paris
Pizza 101 image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza 101

15215 SW Freeway, Sugar Land

Avg 4.2 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg Pan Crust Supreme 101$17.00
Pepperoni, onions, bell pepper, Mushroom, olives, red pepper, beef and extra cheese.
Md Pan Crust Chicken Tikka$14.00
Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, chedder cheese, and a hint of cilantro.
Lg Pan Crust Kabab Madness$17.00
Beef Kabab meat, onions, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Cilantro.
More about Pizza 101
Grab N Go Tacos image

 

Grab N Go Tacos

4821 LJ Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TexMex Taco$3.25
Our Classic Taco with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Sour Cream on a soft flour tortilla
Personal Nachos$9.99
Nacho chips, shredded cheese, chile con queso, your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, fresh onions, jalapenos, refried beans, & topped with guacamole & sour cream.
California Burrito$7.99
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Grab N Go Tacos
Big Ben Tavern image

 

Big Ben Tavern

636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000, Sugarland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Chicken Masala Quesadilla$13.00
Traditional Butter chicken masala, fresh Mozzarella and Cheddar, flour tortilla. Served with Jalapeno cilantro ranch and organic green salad tossed in garlic yogurt.
Chicken Tikka$11.00
Yogurt marinated chicken kabobs, served with a green salad tossed in yogurt
dressing, masala ranch.
Vegetarian Burger$10.50
Half pound of seasoned ground chuck, red onions, swiss, cheddar, or american cheese, organic green leaf, tomato, pickles, on a challah bun, served with fries *VEGETARIAN OPTION AVAILABLE
More about Big Ben Tavern
Howdy Hot Chicken image

 

Howdy Hot Chicken

19922 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOT CHICKEN WRAP$8.99
Sautéed chicken, howdy slaw, sweet pickles, cheddar cheese & howdy sauce in tortilla.
HOWDY SAMMIE$10.99
Fried chicken breast on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
HOWDY BASKET$8.99
Two chicken tenders served with waffle fries, white bread, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
More about Howdy Hot Chicken
Thai American Bistro image

 

Thai American Bistro

18721 university blvd #160, sugarland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tom Yum
freshly ground chili, mushroom, galangal, onion, tomatoes, lime juice, lemon grass, kefir lime leaf
Pad Thai$13.00
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, Pad Thai sauce, ,green onion, peanuts
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.95
4 Deep fried rice paper, vegetables, vermicelli, sweet and sour sauce.
More about Thai American Bistro
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Crepe$9.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
Moroccan Sausage Crepe$9.95
Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce
Sugar Waffle$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Wolfies Restaurant and Sports Bar - Sugar Land image

 

Wolfies Restaurant and Sports Bar - Sugar Land

2329 highway 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crawfish TOGO$6.99
Fish & Chips$8.99
More about Wolfies Restaurant and Sports Bar - Sugar Land
Vino & Vinyl LLC image

 

Vino & Vinyl LLC

15977 City Walk, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Empanadas$14.00
3 house made beef empanadas, served with cilantro aioli. (n)
More about Vino & Vinyl LLC
0206 - TX-Sugar Land image

 

0206 - TX-Sugar Land

13509 University Blvd., Ste A200, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0206 - TX-Sugar Land
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Veritas

6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land

Avg 4.2 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$26.00
Filet Mignon$48.00
Wedge$12.00
More about Veritas
Restaurant banner

 

Ruthie’s Tex-Mex

16687 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, Sugar land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ruthie’s Tex-Mex
High Tower Cafe #2 Sugarland image

 

High Tower Cafe #2 Sugarland

14141 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hightower Original$4.49
Eggs, Refried Beans, Cheese, Potatoes
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
BLT-A$8.49
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Ailoi, Sourdough Bread
More about High Tower Cafe #2 Sugarland
Consumer pic

 

Crypto Burger

11910 South Texas hwy 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Metaverse Monster Fries$11.00
Spicer version of our original Monster Fries! Topped with grilled jalapeños, gyro meat, FOMO sauce, hot sauce and dusted with cayenne pepper
Bunqua Burger$10.00
Homemade beef patty topped with grilled jalapeños, fried onions, pepper jack cheese, cayenne pepper hot sauce, and our FOMO sauce
More about Crypto Burger
Ashar's Kitchen - Sugarland image

 

Ashar's Kitchen - Sugarland

11920 S Texas 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ashar's Kitchen - Sugarland
Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee image

 

Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee

7507 Stilwell Lane, Sugarland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
Be Planted - Test Kitchen image

 

Be Planted - Test Kitchen

2322 Haven Manor Ct, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Be Planted - Test Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

BurgerIM Burger Bar - Sugarland

16535 Southwest Freeway, Suite 460, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about BurgerIM Burger Bar - Sugarland
Restaurant banner

 

Becks Prime - Sugar Land

1822 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Becks Prime - Sugar Land
Restaurant banner

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Sugar Land

13513 University Blvd #200, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Sugar Land
Restaurant banner

 

Mahesh's Kitchen

16019 City Walk, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Mahesh's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Filli Cafe

11920 S Texas 6 STE 600, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Filli Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant

11941 South Highway 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant

Tacos

Quesadillas

Waffles

Sweet Potato Fries

Gumbo

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

