Sugar Land Chicken restaurants you'll love
More about Wing Station
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Station
4821 LJ Parkway Suite 80, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|2oz Ranch
|$0.59
|20 Bone-In Wings
|$32.99
|2oz Bleu Cheese
|$0.59
More about Big Ben Tavern
Big Ben Tavern
636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000, Sugarland
|Popular items
|Wings (20)
|$28.00
KK's 4 Pepper Sauce - Garlic Lemon Pepper - Spicy BBQ with Bacon - Parmesan Garlic Butter - Peanut Butter & Jelly - Sweet Chili & Bell Pepper - Szechwan - Buffalo. **MON & TUE HALF PRICED, BREADED NOT INCLUDED **
|Lamb Rolls
|$9.00
Egg rolls with moroccan spiced lamb, served with mango and roasted pepper
chutney.
|Chicken Tikka
|$11.00
Yogurt marinated chicken kabobs, served with a green salad tossed in yogurt
dressing, masala ranch.
More about Howdy Hot Chicken
Howdy Hot Chicken
19922 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|TEXAS TOAST SAMMIE
|$10.99
Fried chicken breast on texas toast with american cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
|HOT CHICKEN WRAP
|$8.99
Sautéed chicken, howdy slaw, sweet pickles, cheddar cheese & howdy sauce in tortilla.
|HOWDY SAMMIE
|$10.99
Fried chicken breast on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.