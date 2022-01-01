Sugar Land Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Sugar Land

Wing Station image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Station

4821 LJ Parkway Suite 80, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2oz Ranch$0.59
20 Bone-In Wings$32.99
2oz Bleu Cheese$0.59
More about Wing Station
Big Ben Tavern image

 

Big Ben Tavern

636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000, Sugarland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings (20)$28.00
KK's 4 Pepper Sauce - Garlic Lemon Pepper - Spicy BBQ with Bacon - Parmesan Garlic Butter - Peanut Butter & Jelly - Sweet Chili & Bell Pepper - Szechwan - Buffalo. **MON & TUE HALF PRICED, BREADED NOT INCLUDED **
Lamb Rolls$9.00
Egg rolls with moroccan spiced lamb, served with mango and roasted pepper
chutney.
Chicken Tikka$11.00
Yogurt marinated chicken kabobs, served with a green salad tossed in yogurt
dressing, masala ranch.
More about Big Ben Tavern
Howdy Hot Chicken image

 

Howdy Hot Chicken

19922 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TEXAS TOAST SAMMIE$10.99
Fried chicken breast on texas toast with american cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
HOT CHICKEN WRAP$8.99
Sautéed chicken, howdy slaw, sweet pickles, cheddar cheese & howdy sauce in tortilla.
HOWDY SAMMIE$10.99
Fried chicken breast on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
More about Howdy Hot Chicken

