Sugar Land Mexican restaurants you'll love

Los Tios
3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land
|House Margarita - Large
|$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
|Golden Taco Plate
|$11.95
Homemade crispy taco shell with taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheese and fresh diced tomatoes. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
|Tortilla Soup
|$7.95
Our house made Chicken Tortilla Soup with avocado topped with tortilla strips & jack cheese.
Grab N Go Tacos
4821 LJ Parkway, Sugar Land
|California Burrito
|$7.99
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Personal Nachos
|$9.99
Nacho chips, shredded cheese, chile con queso, your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, fresh onions, jalapenos, refried beans, & topped with guacamole & sour cream.
|Deluxe Taco Platter (6)
|$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
