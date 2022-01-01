Sugar Land Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Sugar Land

Los Tios image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Margarita - Large$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
Golden Taco Plate$11.95
Homemade crispy taco shell with taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheese and fresh diced tomatoes. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Tortilla Soup$7.95
Our house made Chicken Tortilla Soup with avocado topped with tortilla strips & jack cheese.
More about Los Tios
Grab N Go Tacos image

 

Grab N Go Tacos

4821 LJ Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California Burrito$7.99
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Personal Nachos$9.99
Nacho chips, shredded cheese, chile con queso, your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, fresh onions, jalapenos, refried beans, & topped with guacamole & sour cream.
Deluxe Taco Platter (6)$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
More about Grab N Go Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Ruthie’s Tex-Mex

16687 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, Sugar land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ruthie’s Tex-Mex

