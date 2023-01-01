Arugula salad in Sugar Land
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
403 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land
|Lemon Arugula Salad
|$12.95
Fresh arugula and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese tossed in a light lemon and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil dressing
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood
6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
Fresh arugula and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese tossed in a light lemon and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil dressing.
|Lemon Arugula Salad
|$12.95
Fresh arugula and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese tossed in a light lemon and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil dressing