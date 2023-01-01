Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Sugar Land

Go
Sugar Land restaurants
Toast

Sugar Land restaurants that serve baked ziti

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land

403 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti$15.00
Fresh penne pasta tossed in Russo's homemade marinara sauce and ricotta cheese topped with Wisconsin mozzarella and baked.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti$15.00
Fresh penne pasta tossed in Russo's homemade marinara sauce and ricotta cheese topped with Wisconsin mozzarella and baked.
Family Baked Ziti - Half Tray$75.00
Fresh penne pasta tossed in
Russo's homemade marinara sauce
and ricotta cheese topped with
Wisconsin mozzarella and baked. Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. Family recipe made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlics, and Pecorino Romano cheese.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

Browse other tasty dishes in Sugar Land

Chocolate Truffle Cake

Street Tacos

Grandma Pizza

Lasagna

Fettuccine Alfredo

Paninis

Mahi Mahi

Caprese Paninis

Map

More near Sugar Land to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1051 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1051 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1956 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston