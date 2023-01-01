Bruschetta in Sugar Land

Pick and Combine any combnation of the 3 different Bruschetta

Prosciutto & Fig

Organic fig spread, rolled Prosciutto di Parma, and fresh arugula.

Pomodoro

Fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.

Truffle Mushroom & Arugula

A blend of mushrooms, truffle oil, and fresh arugula.

