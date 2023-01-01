Bruschetta in Sugar Land
Sugar Land restaurants that serve bruschetta
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
403 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land
|Racqel Bruschetta Trio
|$10.95
Pick and Combine any combnation of the 3 different Bruschetta
Prosciutto & Fig
Organic fig spread, rolled Prosciutto di Parma, and fresh arugula.
Pomodoro
Fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
Truffle Mushroom & Arugula
A blend of mushrooms, truffle oil, and fresh arugula.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood
6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land
|Pomodoro Bruschetta
|$9.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
