Burritos in Sugar Land

More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
13513 University Blvd, Sugar Land
|Kids Bean, & Meat Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans and two toppings wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
|Zalapeno Burrito
Introducing a burrito stuffed with 3 zalapeno balls (shredded and fried potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno), steak, pico, lettuce, sour cream, and original queso.
|Surf & Turf Burrito
This classic has returned with steak, shrimp, potatoes, pico, hot salsa, chipotle ranch, cilantro pesto (made with walnuts), cheese, and guacamole.
More about Gyro Republic
SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro Republic
19920 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land
|Falafel Burrito
|$9.99
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.99
|Combo (Chicken + Gyro) Burrito
|$9.99