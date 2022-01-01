Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Sugar Land

Go
Sugar Land restaurants
Toast

Sugar Land restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

13513 University Blvd, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Bean, & Meat Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans and two toppings wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Zalapeno Burrito
Introducing a burrito stuffed with 3 zalapeno balls (shredded and fried potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno), steak, pico, lettuce, sour cream, and original queso.
Surf & Turf Burrito
This classic has returned with steak, shrimp, potatoes, pico, hot salsa, chipotle ranch, cilantro pesto (made with walnuts), cheese, and guacamole.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro Republic

19920 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (1284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Burrito$9.99
Chicken Burrito$9.99
Combo (Chicken + Gyro) Burrito$9.99
More about Gyro Republic
Grab N Go Tacos image

 

Grab N Go Tacos

4821 LJ Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Burrito$8.99
Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Texas Burrito$8.99
More about Grab N Go Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Sugar Land

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Street Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Salad

Paninis

Carbonara

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Sugar Land to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (843 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (843 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston