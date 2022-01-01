Cake in Sugar Land
Sugar Land restaurants that serve cake
The Rouxpour Sugar Land
2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land
|Crab Cakes
|$23.00
Two oven-baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Sinful chocolate cake with chunks of cheesecake. Topped with sliced almonds & shaved chocolate
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Station
4821 LJ Parkway Suite 80, Sugar Land
|Fried Cheese Cake Dippers
|$3.99
King's BBQ Sugar Land
9920 US-90 alt STE D-120, sugar land
|Hummingbird cake
|$3.29
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land
|Italian Cream Cake
|$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
Thai American Bistro
18721 university blvd #160, sugarland
|Fish Cake with Sweet Chili Sauce
|$7.95
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land
|Pound Cake
|$3.00
|Nutella Cheese Cake
|$5.95