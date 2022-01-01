Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Sugar Land

Sugar Land restaurants
Sugar Land restaurants that serve chai tea

The Nines Thai Cuisine - 203 Century Square Boulevard

203 Century Square Boulevard, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai tea Latte (ICE)$4.50
More about The Nines Thai Cuisine - 203 Century Square Boulevard
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland

13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
Organic Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Chai Tea Cococcino$4.25
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chai syrup, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland

