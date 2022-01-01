Chicken enchiladas in Sugar Land
Sugar Land restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Los Tios
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land
|Single Chicken Enchilada al Carbon
|$5.95
Single fajita chicken enchilada.
|Chicken Enchilada Dinner
|$13.45
Corn tortillas rolled with shredded taco chicken & topped with your choice of sauce.
More about Sweet Paris
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
15911 City Walk, Sugar Land
|Chicken Enchilada
|$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
|Chicken Enchilada
|$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce