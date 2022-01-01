Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Sugar Land

Sugar Land restaurants
Sugar Land restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Chicken Enchilada al Carbon$5.95
Single fajita chicken enchilada.
Chicken Enchilada Dinner$13.45
Corn tortillas rolled with shredded taco chicken & topped with your choice of sauce.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

15911 City Walk, Sugar Land

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
More about Sweet Paris

