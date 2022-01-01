Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Sugar Land

Sugar Land restaurants
Sugar Land restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (750 reviews)
1/2 lb Chicken Fajitas$21.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
Side of Chicken Fajita$6.95
Family Style Fajitas - Chicken$85.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
Grab N Go Tacos

4821 LJ Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Party Pack: Fajita Chicken with Grilled Onions & Peppers$31.99
Chicken Fajita Street Taco$1.75
