Chicken salad in Sugar Land

Gyro Republic
19920 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land
|Chicken Over Salad
|$9.49
The Rouxpour Sugar Land
2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land
|Candied Pecan Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bourbon-glazed candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken & white shallot vinaigrette
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land
|Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.