Chicken salad in Sugar Land

Sugar Land restaurants
Sugar Land restaurants that serve chicken salad

SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro Republic

19920 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (1284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Over Salad$9.49
The Rouxpour Sugar Land

2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Candied Pecan Chicken Salad$20.00
Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bourbon-glazed candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken & white shallot vinaigrette
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
Thai American Bistro

18721 university blvd #160, sugarland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Papaya Salad with Fried Chicken$13.95
Shredded Green Papaya, garlic, carrot, tomatoes, green beans, fresh chilis, ground peanuts, and lime juice served with Fried Chicken
