Chicken sandwiches in Sugar Land

Sugar Land restaurants
Sugar Land restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro Republic

19920 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (1284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pita Sandwich$8.49
More about Gyro Republic
The Rouxpour Sugar Land

2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chicken breast, grilled or blackened, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese & mayo
More about The Rouxpour Sugar Land
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Station

4821 LJ Parkway Suite 80, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich Combo$13.49
Chicken Sandwich A-La Carte$9.99
More about Wing Station
King's BBQ Sugar Land

9920 US-90 alt STE D-120, sugar land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.69
More about King's BBQ Sugar Land
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza 101

15215 SW Freeway, Sugar Land

Avg 4.2 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$8.00
Chicken Tikka Sandwich$8.00
More about Pizza 101
Big Ben Tavern

636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000, Sugarland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Fried chicken tenders tossed in KK's 4 pepper sauce, Cheddar , aioli, organic green leaf, sweet pickles on a challah bun, served with fries. Grilled option is available.
More about Big Ben Tavern
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

