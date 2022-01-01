Chicken sandwiches in Sugar Land
Sugar Land restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Gyro Republic
SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro Republic
19920 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land
|Chicken Pita Sandwich
|$8.49
More about The Rouxpour Sugar Land
The Rouxpour Sugar Land
2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Chicken breast, grilled or blackened, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese & mayo
More about Wing Station
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Station
4821 LJ Parkway Suite 80, Sugar Land
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$13.49
|Chicken Sandwich A-La Carte
|$9.99
More about King's BBQ Sugar Land
King's BBQ Sugar Land
9920 US-90 alt STE D-120, sugar land
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.69
More about Pizza 101
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza 101
15215 SW Freeway, Sugar Land
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$8.00
|Chicken Tikka Sandwich
|$8.00
More about Big Ben Tavern
Big Ben Tavern
636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000, Sugarland
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Fried chicken tenders tossed in KK's 4 pepper sauce, Cheddar , aioli, organic green leaf, sweet pickles on a challah bun, served with fries. Grilled option is available.