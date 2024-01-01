Club sandwiches in Sugar Land
Sugar Land restaurants that serve club sandwiches
FiLLi Café - 11920 S Texas 6 STE 600
11920 S Texas 6 STE 600, Sugar Land
|FiLLi Club Sandwich (Chicken)
|$12.99
A Clubhouse Sandwich layered with 2 toasted breads filled with in house marinated shredded chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, fried egg and cheese and FiLLi's signature club sandwich sauce.
|FiLLi Club Sandwich (Vegetarian)
|$12.99
|Dynamite Club Sandwich (Chicken)
|$13.99