Sugar Land restaurants you'll love

Karahi boys - 16535 Lexington Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479
16535 Lexington Blvd Suite 100, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Namak Mandi Goat Karahi
|$0.00
Fresh goat, tomato based, traditional Lahori style, made with yogurt, tomatoes and fresh spices. Spice level medium to spicy.
|Palak Paneer
|$14.99
Kashmiri Palak (Spinach) cooked in milk and cream, in house spices and onion tadka.
|KBoys Chicken Karahi
|$0.00
Tomato based, traditional Lahori styleMade with yogurt, tomatoes and fresh spicesSpice level - medium to spicy
Guru Burgers & Crepes
2268 Texas Dr, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$4.00
choose regular or large
|The Pancho
|$0.00
jalapeno bacon - pepperjack cheese - roasted jalapeno - guacamole - tomato - lettuce - pickles
|The Original
|$14.00
sushi rice - fresh salmon - fresh tuna - pokemamba sauce - seaweed salad - cilantro - green onion - avocado - masago - sesame seeds - chili powder - nori strips - tempura flakes
The Nines Thai Cuisine - 203 Century Square Boulevard
203 Century Square Boulevard, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|N4. THAI DRUNKEN NOODLE (Pad Kee Mao)
|$14.99
Contain egg.
|L10 . RED CURRY
|$11.99
Contain shrimp paste.
|C1 . RED CURRY
|$13.99
Contain shrimp paste.
Gyro Republic - Sugar Land
19920 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Chicken Over Rice - Regular
|$10.99
|Gyro Over Rice - Regular
|$10.99
|Bottled Water
|$1.69
Los Tios - Sugar Land
3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso - Large
|$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
|House Margarita - Regular
|$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
|Golden Taco Plate
|$11.95
Homemade crispy taco shell with taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheese and fresh diced tomatoes. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
403 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|16" Cheese
|$15.00
Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin
mozzarella
|28" Pepperoni
|$58.00
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
|Caesar
|$0.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.
The Rouxpour - Sugar Land
2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Red Beans & Rice with Sausage
|$20.00
White rice & jalapeño sausage
|Ahi Tuna Salad*
|$22.00
Spinach leaf lettuce, red onion, hearts of palm, tomatoes, feta cheese, wonton strips,
blackened tuna & raspberry vinaigrette
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$20.00
Stacked fried green tomatoes topped with shrimp & crawfish fondue
Gimme Some Suga
11910 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Wing it Sawce (5pc)
Rich tangy flavor
|Zesty Garlic🔥 (5pc)
Smooth garlic taste with a slight kick
|Curly Masala Fries
|$5.99
Wing Station Riverstone
4821 LJ Parkway Suite 80, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|8 Bone in wings Combo (2 flavors)
|$15.49
|8 Bone-In Wings
|$11.99
|2oz Ranch
|$0.59
King's BBQ Sugar Land - 9920 US-90 alt STE D-120
9920 US-90 alt STE D-120, sugar land
|Popular items
|Sliced Brisket Lb
|$18.19
|Family Fries
|$5.29
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.69
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Sugar Land Town Square
15911 City Walk, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|The Houstonian
|$12.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Chicken Alfredo
|$11.75
grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce
|Le California
|$11.75
turkey, mozzarella cheese, bacon, truffle oil, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, jalepenos & spring mix
Pacific Coast Tacos
1525 Lake Pointe PWY, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$1.99
House made salsa Choose Red, Green
Or both
|Fried Octopus
|$5.79
Specialty | Tangy slaw, scallion, laguna sauce
|Kid Shrimp Plate
|$8.99
with fries or fruit
FiLLi Café - 11920 S Texas 6 STE 600
11920 S Texas 6 STE 600, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Filli Signature - Zafran Tea
|$3.99
FiLLi's signature tea infused with saffron.
|Chicken Z Burger
|$12.99
In-house marinated, battered Chicken burger with FiLLi signature zinger sauce.
Regular: Burger with spice and Zinger sauce in a bun.
Deluxe: Regular with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
|Old Fashioned Desi Beef Burger
|$13.99
In-House marinated beef burger made old-fashioned style, double beef patties mixed with Cheese, Worcestershire Sauce, garlic salt and other spices.
Regular: Beef Patties, cheese, and Signature sauce in a bun.
Deluxe: Regular with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Pizza 101 - Sugar Land
15215 SW Freeway, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Lg Pan Crust Supreme 101
|$17.00
Pepperoni, onions, bell pepper, Mushroom, olives, red pepper, beef and extra cheese.
|Garlic Cheesey Bread
|$6.00
Slices of french bread with american cheese, and cheddar cheese with garlic seasoning.
|Lg Pan Crust Chicken Tikka
|$17.00
Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, chedder cheese, and a hint of cilantro.
Grab N Go Tacos
4821 LJ Parkway, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso (Regular with Chips)
|$5.99
Our homemade super-cheesy Chile con Queso topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, and served with a side of tortilla chips
|Pepe's Fajita Taco
|$2.25
Our classic Fajita Taco with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggies, along with shredded cheese, grilled bell peppers, & grilled onions on a flour tortilla.
|Roadrunner Taco
|$2.25
Hot Fried Chicken, Grilled Mahi Mahi, Grilled Gulf Shrimp, or Fried Avocado served with fresh cilantro rice on a flour tortilla and topped with our homemade spicy Diablo and HotFire sauces and sprinkled with fresh cilantro
Jupiter Pizza & Waffle Company
16135 City Walk, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Just Wing It
|$19.00
Breaded or non-breaded chicken wings tossed in your choice of spicy maple or buffalo sauce served with a trio of waffle triangles topped with maple cream & strawberries
|French Belle
|$18.00
Fried chicken bites served with 3 slices of eggy French toast topped with fruit served with a side of maple cream
|Wafflettes
|$14.00
Hand battered fried chicken bites served with Belgian waffle triangles topped with our home-made whipped cream and strawberries
Brookstreet BBQ Sugar Land
1418 Hwy 6, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Two Meat Plate
|$18.25
Any Two Mixed Meats
|Three Meat Plate
|$20.50
Any Three Mixed Meats
|Four Meat Plate
|$24.75
Any Four Mixed Meats
Main Bird - Sugar Land
13513 University Boulevard Suite 300, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Combo Meal
|$13.00
1 Slider, 1 Tender, Fries and Comeback Sauce
|Tender Meal
|$11.00
2 Tenders, Fries, and Comeback Sauce
|Cluck It Up Fries
|$12.00
Waffle Fries, Chicken, Pickles, and a Choice of Sauce
Wings N' Wine - Riverstone - Sugar Land
18732 University Boulevard, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|2 Catfish Fillet
|$14.99
|Truffle Fries
|$5.49
|10 Traditional Wings
|$11.10
Japaneiro's -
2168 TEXAS DR, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Seafood Rice
|$15.00
Stir-fried rice with shrimp, salmon, vegetables, herbs and spices served with sweet plantain slices
|Edamame
|$7.00
Boiled soybeans in a pod with sea salt. Also available in spicy, garlic or spicy garlic!
|New Zealand
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese topped with kani, tempura crisps and unagi sauce
Flying Saucer - Sugar Land
15929 City Walk, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumbles and Applewood smoked bacon.
|Chicken Snack
|$12.99
Crispy white meat with home style breading and fries.
|Pick-Your-Pie 12"
|$14.99
Fresh herb tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Pick up to 3 toppings.
Howdy Hot Chicken - Sugar Land
19922 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|HOWDY SAMMIE
|$10.99
Fried chicken breast on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
|HOWDY BASKET
|$9.99
Two chicken tenders served with waffle fries, white bread, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
|REGULAR LOADED CHICKEN FRIES
|$11.99
Fried chicken bites, waffle fries, queso cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood
6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|16" Pepperoni
|$18.50
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
|CYO Calzone
|$16.00
Choose up to 3 toppings of your choice. We'll add Wisconsin mozzarella. $.75 per extra topping
|Mozzarella Fritti
|$13.00
Fresh-cut Wisconsin mozzarella, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce. (8 pcs)
Crypto Burger - Sugar Land
11910 South Texas hwy 6, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Satoshi Burger ⭐️
|$12.00
Our popular BBQ Bacon burger! Homemade beef patty served with beef bacon, onion rings on the burger, white American cheese, drizzled with our famous FOMO sauce and BBQ sauce
|Bunqua Burger ⭐️🌶
|$12.00
Homemade beef patty topped with grilled jalapeños, fried onions, pepper jack cheese, cayenne pepper hot sauce, and our FOMO sauce
|Spicy Metaverse Monster Fries
|$13.00
Spicer version of our original Monster Fries! Topped with grilled jalapeños, gyro meat, FOMO sauce, hot sauce and dusted with cayenne pepper
Thai American Bistro
18721 university blvd #160, sugarland
|Popular items
|Tom Yum
|$0.00
freshly grounded chili, mushroom, galangal, onion, tomatoes, lime juice, lemon grass,kefir lime leaf
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$5.95
4 Deep fried rice paper, vegetables, vermicelli, sweet and sour sauce.
|Yellow Curry
|$13.00
Yellow curry paste, potatoes, carrot, onion, served with Thai jasmine steamed rice
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland
13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Nutella
|$8.95
Nutella topped with powdered sugar
|Bananas Foster
|$10.95
Sliced bananas and caramel sauce topped with powdered sugar, more caramel sauce a scoop of our house gelato and whipped cream
|Chicken & Spinach
|$11.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Fen - Sugar Land
4565 Highway 6 Ste I, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Braised Pork Knuckle
|$7.99
香卤猪手
|Boiled Lettuce
|$3.99
烫生菜
|B5.Beef Tripe Rice Noodle Soup
|$13.85
牛杂鲜汤粉
Incredible Burger - First Colony Mall
16535 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|The Signature Incredible
|$9.99
Our Most Popular burger, a Signature Classic Burger. Fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!
|Seasoned Fries
|$3.99
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - N Durango and I215
13513 University Blvd, Sugar Land
|Popular items
|Extra Clasico Zaba Bowl
|$0.00
Double meat Extra Clasico Zaba Bowl built to your taste.
- 2