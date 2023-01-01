Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sugar Land restaurants you'll love

Go
Sugar Land restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sugar Land

Must-try Sugar Land restaurants

Banner pic

 

Karahi boys - 16535 Lexington Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479

16535 Lexington Blvd Suite 100, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Namak Mandi Goat Karahi$0.00
Fresh goat, tomato based, traditional Lahori style, made with yogurt, tomatoes and fresh spices. Spice level medium to spicy.
Palak Paneer$14.99
Kashmiri Palak (Spinach) cooked in milk and cream, in house spices and onion tadka.
KBoys Chicken Karahi$0.00
Tomato based, traditional Lahori styleMade with yogurt, tomatoes and fresh spicesSpice level - medium to spicy
Karahi boys - 16535 Lexington Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479
Guru Burgers & Bowls image

 

Guru Burgers & Crepes

2268 Texas Dr, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Onion Rings$4.00
choose regular or large
The Pancho$0.00
jalapeno bacon - pepperjack cheese - roasted jalapeno - guacamole - tomato - lettuce - pickles
The Original$14.00
sushi rice - fresh salmon - fresh tuna - pokemamba sauce - seaweed salad - cilantro - green onion - avocado - masago - sesame seeds - chili powder - nori strips - tempura flakes
Guru Burgers & Crepes
Main pic

 

The Nines Thai Cuisine - 203 Century Square Boulevard

203 Century Square Boulevard, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
N4. THAI DRUNKEN NOODLE (Pad Kee Mao)$14.99
Contain egg.
L10 . RED CURRY$11.99
Contain shrimp paste.
C1 . RED CURRY$13.99
Contain shrimp paste.
The Nines Thai Cuisine - 203 Century Square Boulevard
Gyro Republic image

SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro Republic - Sugar Land

19920 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (1284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Over Rice - Regular$10.99
Gyro Over Rice - Regular$10.99
Bottled Water$1.69
Gyro Republic - Sugar Land
Los Tios image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios - Sugar Land

3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso - Large$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
House Margarita - Regular$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
Golden Taco Plate$11.95
Homemade crispy taco shell with taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheese and fresh diced tomatoes. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Los Tios - Sugar Land
Main pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land

403 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese$15.00
Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin
mozzarella
28" Pepperoni$58.00
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
Caesar$0.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
Consumer pic

 

The Rouxpour - Sugar Land

2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Red Beans & Rice with Sausage$20.00
White rice & jalapeño sausage
Ahi Tuna Salad*$22.00
Spinach leaf lettuce, red onion, hearts of palm, tomatoes, feta cheese, wonton strips,
blackened tuna & raspberry vinaigrette
Fried Green Tomatoes$20.00
Stacked fried green tomatoes topped with shrimp & crawfish fondue
The Rouxpour - Sugar Land
Consumer pic

 

Gimme Some Suga

11910 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wing it Sawce (5pc)
Rich tangy flavor
Zesty Garlic🔥 (5pc)
Smooth garlic taste with a slight kick
Curly Masala Fries$5.99
Gimme Some Suga
Consumer pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Station Riverstone

4821 LJ Parkway Suite 80, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8 Bone in wings Combo (2 flavors)$15.49
8 Bone-In Wings$11.99
2oz Ranch$0.59
Wing Station Riverstone
King's BBQ Sugar Land image

 

King's BBQ Sugar Land - 9920 US-90 alt STE D-120

9920 US-90 alt STE D-120, sugar land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sliced Brisket Lb$18.19
Family Fries$5.29
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.69
King's BBQ Sugar Land - 9920 US-90 alt STE D-120
Sweet Paris image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Sugar Land Town Square

15911 City Walk, Sugar Land

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Houstonian$12.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Chicken Alfredo$11.75
grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce
Le California$11.75
turkey, mozzarella cheese, bacon, truffle oil, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, jalepenos & spring mix
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Sugar Land Town Square
Pacific Coast Tacos image

 

Pacific Coast Tacos

1525 Lake Pointe PWY, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$1.99
House made salsa Choose Red, Green
Or both
Fried Octopus$5.79
Specialty | Tangy slaw, scallion, laguna sauce
Kid Shrimp Plate$8.99
with fries or fruit
Pacific Coast Tacos
Banner pic

 

FiLLi Café - 11920 S Texas 6 STE 600

11920 S Texas 6 STE 600, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Filli Signature - Zafran Tea$3.99
FiLLi's signature tea infused with saffron.
Chicken Z Burger$12.99
In-house marinated, battered Chicken burger with FiLLi signature zinger sauce.
Regular: Burger with spice and Zinger sauce in a bun.
Deluxe: Regular with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Old Fashioned Desi Beef Burger$13.99
In-House marinated beef burger made old-fashioned style, double beef patties mixed with Cheese, Worcestershire Sauce, garlic salt and other spices.
Regular: Beef Patties, cheese, and Signature sauce in a bun.
Deluxe: Regular with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
FiLLi Café - 11920 S Texas 6 STE 600
Pizza 101 image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza 101 - Sugar Land

15215 SW Freeway, Sugar Land

Avg 4.2 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg Pan Crust Supreme 101$17.00
Pepperoni, onions, bell pepper, Mushroom, olives, red pepper, beef and extra cheese.
Garlic Cheesey Bread$6.00
Slices of french bread with american cheese, and cheddar cheese with garlic seasoning.
Lg Pan Crust Chicken Tikka$17.00
Grilled Chicken marinated with Tikka spices, onions, jalapeños, chedder cheese, and a hint of cilantro.
Pizza 101 - Sugar Land
Grab N Go Tacos image

 

Grab N Go Tacos

4821 LJ Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso (Regular with Chips)$5.99
Our homemade super-cheesy Chile con Queso topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, and served with a side of tortilla chips
Pepe's Fajita Taco$2.25
Our classic Fajita Taco with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggies, along with shredded cheese, grilled bell peppers, & grilled onions on a flour tortilla.
Roadrunner Taco$2.25
Hot Fried Chicken, Grilled Mahi Mahi, Grilled Gulf Shrimp, or Fried Avocado served with fresh cilantro rice on a flour tortilla and topped with our homemade spicy Diablo and HotFire sauces and sprinkled with fresh cilantro
Grab N Go Tacos
Banner pic

 

Jupiter Pizza & Waffle Company

16135 City Walk, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Just Wing It$19.00
Breaded or non-breaded chicken wings tossed in your choice of spicy maple or buffalo sauce served with a trio of waffle triangles topped with maple cream & strawberries
French Belle$18.00
Fried chicken bites served with 3 slices of eggy French toast topped with fruit served with a side of maple cream
Wafflettes$14.00
Hand battered fried chicken bites served with Belgian waffle triangles topped with our home-made whipped cream and strawberries
Jupiter Pizza & Waffle Company
Consumer pic

 

Brookstreet BBQ Sugar Land

1418 Hwy 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Meat Plate$18.25
Any Two Mixed Meats
Three Meat Plate$20.50
Any Three Mixed Meats
Four Meat Plate$24.75
Any Four Mixed Meats
Brookstreet BBQ Sugar Land
Consumer pic

 

Main Bird - Sugar Land

13513 University Boulevard Suite 300, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Combo Meal$13.00
1 Slider, 1 Tender, Fries and Comeback Sauce
Tender Meal$11.00
2 Tenders, Fries, and Comeback Sauce
Cluck It Up Fries$12.00
Waffle Fries, Chicken, Pickles, and a Choice of Sauce
Main Bird - Sugar Land
Consumer pic

 

Wings N' Wine - Riverstone - Sugar Land

18732 University Boulevard, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
2 Catfish Fillet$14.99
Truffle Fries$5.49
10 Traditional Wings$11.10
Wings N' Wine - Riverstone - Sugar Land
Consumer pic

 

Japaneiro's -

2168 TEXAS DR, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Rice$15.00
Stir-fried rice with shrimp, salmon, vegetables, herbs and spices served with sweet plantain slices
Edamame$7.00
Boiled soybeans in a pod with sea salt. Also available in spicy, garlic or spicy garlic!
New Zealand$13.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese topped with kani, tempura crisps and unagi sauce
Japaneiro's -
Consumer pic

 

Flying Saucer - Sugar Land

15929 City Walk, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumbles and Applewood smoked bacon.
Chicken Snack$12.99
Crispy white meat with home style breading and fries.
Pick-Your-Pie 12"$14.99
Fresh herb tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Pick up to 3 toppings.
Flying Saucer - Sugar Land
Howdy Hot Chicken image

 

Howdy Hot Chicken - Sugar Land

19922 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOWDY SAMMIE$10.99
Fried chicken breast on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
HOWDY BASKET$9.99
Two chicken tenders served with waffle fries, white bread, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
REGULAR LOADED CHICKEN FRIES$11.99
Fried chicken bites, waffle fries, queso cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
Howdy Hot Chicken - Sugar Land
Main pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Pepperoni$18.50
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
CYO Calzone$16.00
Choose up to 3 toppings of your choice. We'll add Wisconsin mozzarella. $.75 per extra topping
Mozzarella Fritti$13.00
Fresh-cut Wisconsin mozzarella, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce. (8 pcs)
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood
Consumer pic

 

Crypto Burger - Sugar Land

11910 South Texas hwy 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Satoshi Burger ⭐️$12.00
Our popular BBQ Bacon burger! Homemade beef patty served with beef bacon, onion rings on the burger, white American cheese, drizzled with our famous FOMO sauce and BBQ sauce
Bunqua Burger ⭐️🌶$12.00
Homemade beef patty topped with grilled jalapeños, fried onions, pepper jack cheese, cayenne pepper hot sauce, and our FOMO sauce
Spicy Metaverse Monster Fries$13.00
Spicer version of our original Monster Fries! Topped with grilled jalapeños, gyro meat, FOMO sauce, hot sauce and dusted with cayenne pepper
Crypto Burger - Sugar Land
Thai American Bistro image

 

Thai American Bistro

18721 university blvd #160, sugarland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tom Yum$0.00
freshly grounded chili, mushroom, galangal, onion, tomatoes, lime juice, lemon grass,kefir lime leaf
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.95
4 Deep fried rice paper, vegetables, vermicelli, sweet and sour sauce.
Yellow Curry$13.00
Yellow curry paste, potatoes, carrot, onion, served with Thai jasmine steamed rice
Thai American Bistro
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland

13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella$8.95
Nutella topped with powdered sugar
Bananas Foster$10.95
Sliced bananas and caramel sauce topped with powdered sugar, more caramel sauce a scoop of our house gelato and whipped cream
Chicken & Spinach$11.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland
Consumer pic

 

Fen - Sugar Land

4565 Highway 6 Ste I, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Braised Pork Knuckle$7.99
香卤猪手
Boiled Lettuce$3.99
烫生菜
B5.Beef Tripe Rice Noodle Soup$13.85
牛杂鲜汤粉
Fen - Sugar Land
Banner pic

 

Incredible Burger - First Colony Mall

16535 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Signature Incredible$9.99
Our Most Popular burger, a Signature Classic Burger. Fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!
Seasoned Fries$3.99
Incredible Burger - First Colony Mall
Consumer pic

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - N Durango and I215

13513 University Blvd, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Extra Clasico Zaba Bowl$0.00
Double meat Extra Clasico Zaba Bowl built to your taste.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - N Durango and I215
Ashar's Kitchen - Sugarland image

 

Ashar's Kitchen - Sugarland

11920 S Texas 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ashar's Kitchen - Sugarland

