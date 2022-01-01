Cookies in Sugar Land

Go
Sugar Land restaurants
Toast

Sugar Land restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

15911 City Walk, Sugar Land

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Cookies n' Cream Crêpe$9.95
oreo cookie crumbles and vanilla cream filling
More about Sweet Paris

Browse other tasty dishes in Sugar Land

Chicken Tikka

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Quesadillas

Gumbo

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Sugar Land to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston