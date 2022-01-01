Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Sugar Land

Sugar Land restaurants
Toast

Sugar Land restaurants that serve crepes

Guru Burgers & Bowls image

 

Guru Burgers & Bowls

2268 Texas Dr, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yin Yang Crepe$8.00
Banatella Crepe$8.00
Oompa Loompa Crepe$8.00
More about Guru Burgers & Bowls
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Crepe Suzette$9.95
Melted butter and brown sugar topped with powdered sugar, our house gelato and drizzled with orange reduction
Moroccan Sausage Crepe$10.95
Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce
Breakfast Crepe$10.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

