Crepes in Sugar Land

Guru Burgers & Bowls
2268 Texas Dr, Sugar Land
|Yin Yang Crepe
|$8.00
|Banatella Crepe
|$8.00
|Oompa Loompa Crepe
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land
|Crepe Suzette
|$9.95
Melted butter and brown sugar topped with powdered sugar, our house gelato and drizzled with orange reduction
|Moroccan Sausage Crepe
|$10.95
Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce
|Breakfast Crepe
|$10.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese