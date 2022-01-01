Curry in Sugar Land
Sugar Land restaurants that serve curry
More about Big Ben Tavern
Big Ben Tavern
636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000, Sugarland
|Curry Fries
|$10.00
Fries topped with red curry, spicy mayo, queso, a fried egg, with your choice of beef or
chicken.
More about Thai American Bistro
Thai American Bistro
18721 university blvd #160, sugarland
|Yellow Curry
|$13.00
Yellow curry paste, potatoes, carrot, onion, served with Thai jasmine steamed rice
|Pineapple Curry
|$13.00
Red or yellow curry with fresh pineapple, carrot, red bell pepper, and green beans. Served with steamed rice
|Red Curry
|$13.00
Red curry paste, bamboo shoot, green bean, squash, kaffir lime leaf ,and Thai basil served with Thai jasmine steamed rice