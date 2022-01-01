Enchiladas in Sugar Land
Sugar Land restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Los Tios
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land
|Beef Enchilada Dinner
|$14.45
Two ground beef enchiladas topped with chili gravy and melted cheese. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
|Single Chicken Enchilada al Carbon
|$5.95
Single fajita chicken enchilada.
|Enchiladas Carbon Dinner
|$15.95
Corn tortillas rolled with beef or chicken fajita & topped with your choice of sauce and melted cheese. Served with guacamole & pico.
More about Sweet Paris
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
15911 City Walk, Sugar Land
|Chicken Enchilada
|$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
|Chicken Enchilada
|$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce