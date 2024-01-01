Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Sugar Land

Sugar Land restaurants
Sugar Land restaurants that serve gnocchi

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land

403 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Al Russo$18.95
House-made potato pasta made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil with a choice of marinara sauce, pesto sauce, or meat sauce topped with fresh basil.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Al Russo$18.95
House-made potato pasta made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil with a choice of marinara sauce, pesto sauce, or meat sauce topped with fresh basil.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

